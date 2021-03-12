NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Joanna Lumley blasts Harry and Meghan for 'one-sided' interview 'So...

Celebrities

Joanna Lumley blasts Harry and Meghan for 'one-sided' interview 'So sorry for that family'

1 min

7views
0
Joanna Lumley, 74, told Jeremy Vine on Channel 5 today she felt “terribly sorry” about the situation, following the Sussexes’ landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a series of bombshell claims, including addressing reports of a feud between them and other members of the Royal Family.
Meghan claimed issues with her mental health were ignored by palace officials, while she also said that a member of the family raised concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone might be.

Joanna commented: “It did seem to me a bit one-sided, because everybody knows that the Royal Family can’t really answer back.

“So I was anxious not to watch it actually.

“I didn’t want to watch the programme and didn’t watch the interview programme, but you can’t avoid it because everybody’s talking about it.”

READ MORE:GMB viewers ‘switch off’ as Piers Morgan replaced by Ranvir Singh

“I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry.”

Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp typed: “In 1961 the only sister of The Queen had a son, David, when born he was 5th in line to the throne, he’s not a Prince. Almost 60 years later, when the Royal Family is trying to downsize & modernise, it seems unlikely that the 7th in line would be a Prince, but maybe it’s racism.”

However, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse was one of many stars who wrote in favour of the couple, and was left furious after Thomas Markle dismissed the couple’s claims of palace racism.

She tweeted: “Imagine the emotional abuse and blackmail from your own Father, and to see so many confirm this behaviour!!! 

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in