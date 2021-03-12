Joanna Lumley blasts Harry and Meghan for 'one-sided' interview 'So sorry for that family'

Joanna Lumley, 74, told Jeremy Vine on Channel 5 today she felt “terribly sorry” about the situation, following the Sussexes’ landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a series of bombshell claims, including addressing reports of a feud between them and other members of the Royal Family.

Meghan claimed issues with her mental health were ignored by palace officials, while she also said that a member of the family raised concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin tone might be. Joanna commented: "It did seem to me a bit one-sided, because everybody knows that the Royal Family can't really answer back. "So I was anxious not to watch it actually. "I didn't want to watch the programme and didn't watch the interview programme, but you can't avoid it because everybody's talking about it."