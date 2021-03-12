Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley: Were The Man in Black and The King friends? ‘A lot of fun’

He added: “If you’re wondering why Elvis left right after Jerry Lee got started, the answer is simple: nobody, not even Elvis, ever wanted to follow Jerry Lee.

“And no, I don’t remember Jerry Lee ever saying anything disparaging about Elvis.

“He didn’t have an attitude about Elvis especially; he just had an attitude.”

Despite these relationships being complicated, Johnny and Elvis’ seemed to be more simple, as Johnny has said they were friends in their early days, and some unkind rumours about The King were borne out of ‘jealousy.’

Johnny added: “Elvis was such a nice guy, and so talented and charismatic – he had it all – that some people just couldn’t handle it and reacted with jealousy. It’s only human, I suppose, but it’s sad.

“He and I liked each other, but we weren’t that tight – I was older than he was, for one thing, and married, for another – and we weren’t close at all in his later years.