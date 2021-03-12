Jose Mourinho backs Harry Kane to be Tottenham's own Karim Benzema ahead of Arsenal clash

The Portuguese said: “When a striker is the kind of goalscorer who can only play in that position, it’s more difficult because when they lose that intensity of the younger people, then they have nothing.
“But the kind of players like Harry, they get better with time, with experience, with understanding of the game.
“At this moment you see Harry and Karim Benzema, who’s already 33 now, this kind of striker. They’re very intelligent, so they can drop back and assist, transform their game.
“I’ve been lucky enough to work with players with great ambitions, It’s not possible to have a career like mine without players with ambition.
“He has that, no doubt he has that. No doubt that of course he wants to win matches, score goals, win trophies.
“But he’s totally committed with the club, totally committed with the national team He’s a very good example of a top professional. And a top player.
“Could Kane play on for another 10 years? You have to ask him. It depends on what he wants to do.
The England international has only scored more career goals against Leicester and West Ham than the 11 he has managed in 13 matches against the Gunners.
Kane came off with a knock against Dinamo Zagreb and had a huge pack of ice strapped to his right knee on the substitutes’ bench.
But Mourinho is confident his star striker will be fit to return and said on Thursday night: “I hope so, I believe so.
“It is a big match, only big problems stop him to be there. Let’s see the reaction tomorrow but I am sure he will be fine.”
Spurs have won both of the past two top-flight meetings with Arsenal but are winless in the league at the Emirates since November 2010.
