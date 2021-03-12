NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

MSC Cruises confirm ship fire started in lifeboat but everyone onboard is safe

Travel

MSC Cruises confirm ship fire started in lifeboat but everyone onboard is safe

While MSC Cruises returned to sailing towards the end of summer 2020, UK guests have not yet been welcomed back.

MSC Grandiosa is already back and sea in the Mediterranean.

MSC Seaside are is due to join the Mediterranean itinerary with seven-night cruises starting from May 1.

The cruise line warns: “At this present time and until further notice, our two ships sailings will only welcome guests who are residents in Schengen countries (Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland) and in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.”

