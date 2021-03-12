NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Piers Morgan breaks silence on petitions demanding his GMB return:...

Celebrities

Piers Morgan breaks silence on petitions demanding his GMB return: ‘I won’t be going back'

1 min

5views
0

Later that evening, ITV released a statement confirming he had quit.

A spokesperson said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Speaking out on Twitter after his exit, Piers insisted he has not changed his views about Meghan despite the widespread backlash they sparked.

He wrote in view of his 7.8 million followers: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in