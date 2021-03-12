Piers Morgan breaks silence on petitions demanding his GMB return: ‘I won’t be going back'

Later that evening, ITV released a statement confirming he had quit.

A spokesperson said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Speaking out on Twitter after his exit, Piers insisted he has not changed his views about Meghan despite the widespread backlash they sparked.

He wrote in view of his 7.8 million followers: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”