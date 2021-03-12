PS Plus News: Sony adds new free PlayStation 4 game exclusive

PS Plus subscribers can download a brand new giveaway from Sony directly from the PlayStation Store. And while it isn’t a new free game that can be downloaded on PS4 or PS5, it is something exclusive for a leading title. It has been confirmed that a new Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War bundle can be downloaded from the PS Store. Like many of the others listed on PS4 and PS5 consoles, this latest bundle is only available to those who own a PlayStation Plus subscription. It’s a free bundle, described as being inspired by the jungle warfare in Season Two of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. This will unlock fresh content, including weapon blueprints and operators skins, all of which will remain exclusive to the PlayStation platform until November 1, 2021.

Epic Operator Skin for Baker

Epic Tactical Rifle Blueprint

Epic Pistol Blueprint

Epic Tactical Knife Blueprint

Epic Weapon Charm

Legendary Calling Card

60-minute Double XP Token Anyone who claims during the month of March will unlock the following items: And unlike the other freebies on the PlayStation Plus subscription service, the Combat Pack for Warzone will not disappear after you end your PS Plus ownership. While Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Destruction AllStars will disappear from your list of games, the Warzone Combat Pack will remain available.

The new Warzone Combat Pack is available alongside these other free games for the remainder of March: Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4 Square Enix’s modern reimagining of its iconic RPG boasts unforgettable characters, a mind-blowing story and epic battles. Return to the city of Midgar as Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the resistance group Avalanche. Remnant: From the Ashes | PS4 In this third-person survival action shooter, play as one of the last remnants of humanity attempting to retake a world overrun by monstrous, interdimensional invaders. Venture into dynamically-generated worlds alone or with up to two other survivors*, scavenging for supplies and modding your equipment to strengthen your chances of survival when tackling over 100 deadly varieties of enemy and battling epic bosses.