Roger Federer changes comeback plans as Swiss pulls out of Dubai after Qatar Open issue

Before the venture, which Federer described as a “stepping stone”, the 20-time Grand Slam champion outlined his hopes of competing at the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympics.
In order to achieve that, there is an understanding that Federer may have to sit out other parts of the ATP Tour, including Dubai.
Federer confirmed on Twitter that he’s decided to withdraw, in order to look after his own condition.
“I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week.”
The 39-year-old also admitted after his defeat to Basilashvili that he was experiencing shoulder pain, after playing back-to-back days in Doha.
“The whole shoulder has muscle pain, but that comes I think with the pressure,” Federer said. “When you’ve got your back against the wall, you’ve got to crank one out. Overall the body is actually fine. I’m happy — it could be much worse.”
Federer has already hinted that he will feature at the French Open where Rafael Nadal could win his 14th title, which could prove to be a record-breaking 21st major.
“What comes before the grass courts are the clay courts,” Federer said. “So from that standpoint, I have no choice but to play on clay if I want to play matches.
“It could be good for me, the clay. It could be bad for me, the clay. So I will only know in practice, but I don’t think it’s going to be bad, to be honest.”
Speaking to reporters after the loss, Federer said he was “already over it” and labelled the experience regarding his return as “positive”.
The seasoned veteran was able to get back-to-back three-set matches under his belt in his bid to regain full fitness.
In today’s semi-finals in Doha, Roberto Bautista Agut takes on Andrey Rublev after beating Dominic Thiem yesterday while American Taylor Fritz looks to edge Basilashvili.
