Roger Federer surprised by new pain suffered in Qatar Open exit to Nikoloz Basilashvili

Roger Federer admits he was surprised to feel pain in his shoulder in his second match back from his knee injury. Federer exited the Qatar Open on Thursday with a three-set defeat to Nikoloz Basilashvili. World No 42 Basilashvili won 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 and will play Taylor Fritz in the semi-final.

Federer was playing his second competitive match since two knee surgeries which kept him out of action for 14 months.

The Swiss made his return on Wednesday, beating British No 1 Dan Evans in three sets.

He made a fine start against Basilashvili, with a comprehensive first set performance.

But Federer clearly tired as the match progressed and Basilashvili saved one match point before getting over the line.