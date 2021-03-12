Statins side effects: Has yours walking changed? How the drug can affect your mobility

In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine, statin induced myopathic weakness causing disability was investigated.

Over the course of assessing patients in a weekly outpatient neurologic rehabilitation clinic, then re-examining those subjects suspected of having a statin-associated myopathy, a likely causal relationship between disabling myopathy and the use of statins was found, said the study.

It continued: “Patients often do not have insight into slowly progressive walking and balance related functional decline, especially when already being treated for a medical problem that can affect gait.

“Changes in mobility may be discounted as part of normal ageing, rather than due to weakness.

