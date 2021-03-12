NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Steam DOWN as worldwide outage keeps Steam servers offline

Gaming

Steam DOWN as worldwide outage keeps Steam servers offline

1 min

4views
0
Steam servers are down tonight, and gamers are unable to login and play from their digital libraries.

The big news is that this is a worldwide outage, meaning it’s affecting most of the player base.

No updates have come from Valve regarding what is causing today’s problems or how long they might last.

The good news is that most Steam outages usually last less than an hour, meaning these latest server issues could be fixed quickly.

Gamers from across the world are reporting the same problems, with thousands of reports coming in from affected Steam users.

Many gamers were pulled directly from live games and dumped back to the desktop, with one user writing: “What is going on, dude. I was in the middle of a big raid!”

It’s unclear what might have knocked Steam servers offline, with the Steam Support page on Twitter providing very little in the way of recent updates.

And with Steam being offline, there will soon be a flurry of PC-only players flagging issues with titles like CS: GO DOTA 2 and Apex Legends. 

MFL…

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in