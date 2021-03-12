NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sue Johnston: Royle Family star slams Corrie for lack of...

Sue Johnston: Royle Family star slams Corrie for lack of quality control 'Freaked me out'

The Royle Family star Sue Johnston, 77, has hit out at Coronation Street following her experience in the ITV soap. The actress played Gloria Price in Corrie from 2012 to 2014 and admitted she struggled on the set due to a lack of quality control and rehearsal time.
Sue cited her frustrations over the soap’s shooting conditions as part of the reason she decided to leave the show.

She also became concerned because she wasn’t able to ask the directors any questions that she had at the time.

The star previously played Sheila Grant in Channel 4 soap Brookside from 1982 to 1990, which she claimed was “totally different” behind-the-scenes than the experience she had at Corrie.

Sue divulged: “I didn’t know what to expect because it had been so long since I’d done it, and also I’d been in a soap, which was Brookie, but it was totally different, it was a shock, I have to say.

“How fast it was and how little prep there was.

“If I started talking on set, ‘You know when I’d been,’ and you’d see them looking at their watches.

“‘This is trouble, she’s trouble.’ No rehearsal, just run through the lines mostly.”

The former Brookside actress added to the Daily Star: “I think the other thing that freaked me out a little bit.

 

She recalled: “There came a thing in my head where I knew, and that’s when you have to make a decision as an actor, will I stay or will I go? 

“Either you commit to that and have a very good life and make some very great work, or do you go for this dangerous life outside.”

A representative for Coronation Street told Express.co.uk: “Sue is a much admired actress and we loved having her as part of the Coronation Street family.”

Elsewhere, Sue recently received her coronavirus vaccine in Cheshire.

