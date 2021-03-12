Surprise PS5 stock drop confirmed but not from Argos, Currys or Very

A PlayStation 5 restock is coming before the end of March, but it won’t be conducted by any of the big retailers in the UK.

PS5 stock updates have been coming in over recent weeks from the likes of GAME, Smyths, Currys and Argos, and more could be on the way.

And another retailer has confirmed it will be offering more PS5 stock next week as part of a special online offering.

GameByte has confirmed that it will have more PS5 consoles to sell before the end of March, with more release date details coming soon.

The good news is that like a few other retailers, GameByte will not be putting up its entire stock in one go, using a first-come, first-served system.