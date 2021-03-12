NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Torvill and Dean 'feel like they've been through wars' over Dancing On Ice final challenge

Torvill and Dean 'feel like they've been through wars' over Dancing On Ice final challenge

Meanwhile, reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan had to pull out of the series due to injury.

This weekend’s final will see soap star Faye Brookes, Olympian Colin Jackson and radio DJ Sonny Jay go head-to-head to win the series.

Jayne said that it was a shame that Joe had left the contest early as he could have been a contender.

She said: “I think the three in the final are very, very strong, as strong as any we have had before in the past.

“I think the only person missing from that group that could have potentially have been there is Joe-Warren Plant because he was showing really good promise at the beginning and it’s a pity that we didn’t get to see where his journey would end.”

