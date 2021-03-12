UK travel: English Heritage sites including Stonehenge to welcome back visitors from March

Whether families are heading off on a holiday or simply looking for a day out, English Heritage sites are set to reopen their doors from March 29.

Sites will see a staggered reopening, depending on the nature of the attraction.

English Heritage sites include the world-famous Stonehenge, as well as the site of the Battle of Hastings, Home of Charles Darwin and Housesteads Roman Fort at Hadrian’s Wall.

All sites scheduled to reopen from March 29 boast large outdoor spaces, such as historic gardens, extensive ground or former battlefields, to ensure social distancing is possible.

