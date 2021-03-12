UK travel: English Heritage sites including Stonehenge to welcome back visitors from March

Sites will see a staggered reopening, depending on the nature of the attraction.
English Heritage sites include the world-famous Stonehenge, as well as the site of the Battle of Hastings, Home of Charles Darwin and Housesteads Roman Fort at Hadrian’s Wall.
All sites scheduled to reopen from March 29 boast large outdoor spaces, such as historic gardens, extensive ground or former battlefields, to ensure social distancing is possible.
English Heritage also owns and runs a number of holiday cottages which will be accepting bookings from April 12.
Should Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” plans go ahead, from April 12 Stonehenge will reopen.
Then, from May 17 indoor sites will welcome back guests.
Both members and non-members must book a time slot before visiting.
As of June 21, English Heritage plans to launch its full summer events programme.
Kate Mavor, English Heritage’s chief executive, said: “We can’t wait to open up our sites again and to welcome people back.
“It’s been a long, long winter and our sites – with their wide-open spaces, beautiful buildings, fun events and fascinating stories – will be the tonic we all need.”
During this stage, he said they would only be “for use by individuals or household groups”.
This will include camping and caravan holidays, as well as private rentals.
It won’t be until May 17, when B&Bs, hotels and more UK holiday parks will be given the green light to welcome back guests.
