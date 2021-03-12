NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

UK travel: English Heritage sites including Stonehenge to welcome back...

Travel

UK travel: English Heritage sites including Stonehenge to welcome back visitors from March

2 min

6views
0
Across the nation, many Britons are keen to escape the confines of their home and explore further afield once Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” out of lockdown pushes ahead. For UK travel, including self-catered staycations, April 12 is the main date.
Whether families are heading off on a holiday or simply looking for a day out, English Heritage sites are set to reopen their doors from March 29.

Sites will see a staggered reopening, depending on the nature of the attraction.

English Heritage sites include the world-famous Stonehenge, as well as the site of the Battle of Hastings, Home of Charles Darwin and Housesteads Roman Fort at Hadrian’s Wall.

All sites scheduled to reopen from March 29 boast large outdoor spaces, such as historic gardens, extensive ground or former battlefields, to ensure social distancing is possible.

READ MORE: France, Italy, Spain and Greece latest Foreign Office travel advice

From March the outdoor spaces attached to Belsay Hall Castle and Gardens in Northumberland, Home of Charles Darwin in Kent, Witley Court and Gardens in Worcestershire, Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire, Housesteads Roman Fort in Northumberland, Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, Mount Grace Priory in North Yorkshire, Dover Castle in Kent and the site of the Battle of Hastings will all reopen.

English Heritage also owns and runs a number of holiday cottages which will be accepting bookings from April 12.

Should Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” plans go ahead, from April 12 Stonehenge will reopen.

Then, from May 17 indoor sites will welcome back guests.

Both members and non-members must book a time slot before visiting.

As of June 21, English Heritage plans to launch its full summer events programme.

Kate Mavor, English Heritage’s chief executive, said: “We can’t wait to open up our sites again and to welcome people back.

“It’s been a long, long winter and our sites – with their wide-open spaces, beautiful buildings, fun events and fascinating stories – will be the tonic we all need.”

DON’T MISS
Google Maps Street View: Workmen spotted in hilarious pose [VIRAL]
Martin Lewis: Travel insurance in case of lockdown ‘doesn’t exist’ [ADVICE]
Holidays mapped: Which countries are opening borders to UK tourists? [MAP]

Both members and non-members must book a time slot before visiting.

As of June 21, English Heritage plans to launch its full summer events programme.

Kate Mavor, English Heritage’s chief executive, said: “We can’t wait to open up our sites again and to welcome people back.

“It’s been a long, long winter and our sites – with their wide-open spaces, beautiful buildings, fun events and fascinating stories – will be the tonic we all need.”

From April 12, the Prime Minister said “holiday lets” will be allowed to open.

During this stage, he said they would only be “for use by individuals or household groups”.

This will include camping and caravan holidays, as well as private rentals.

It won’t be until May 17, when B&Bs, hotels and more UK holiday parks will be given the green light to welcome back guests.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in