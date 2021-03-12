Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes suffer early setback in F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain

In other news from testing, Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is set to miss the entirety of pre-season in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the team said Vasseur would be following protocols set out by the French authorities and would be self-isolating at his home.

They say two days after a positive test, the team principal took a second test that returned negative, however in the interest of safety, he will not be travelling to Bahrain. The team also stated Vasseur hasn’t displayed symptoms and is in good spirits.

He will also remain fully operational and connected to the garage for the duration of the test, and no Deputy Team Principal will be named.