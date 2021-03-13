Apple cider vinegar: Does apple cider vinegar lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels?

Treatment using the miracle vinegar goes back thousands of years, with Ancient Greek doctors even using it in medical practices. Used for a variety of different reasons, from cleaning your home to helping with weight loss, there is also evidence apple cider vinegar (ACV) can help with a multitude of health problems, as it’s an easy home remedy for some common, easy-to-treat illnesses.

Does apple cider lower blood pressure and blood sugar?

Apple cider vinegar has not been proven in any scientific trials to be linked to lower blood pressure.

Edwin K. McDonald, assistant professor of medicine and associate director of adult nutrition at the University of Chicago, said: “The evidence is very slim for apple cider vinegar and blood pressure reduction.

“There aren’t any high-quality studies in people.”

Studies conducted on rodents show ingesting ACV leads to reduced blood pressure, but most human trials have proved inconclusive.

