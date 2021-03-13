Arsenal legend George Graham backs Arteta and suggests £200m transfer plan – EXCLUSIVE

In his first week in charge of Spurs, Daniel Levy kicked George Graham out of football management for good. 20 years down the line, Graham insists there are no hard feelings, though he cannot resist the opportunity for just one jibe.

“I had a good time at Spurs and won a trophy there, which is unusual,” he chuckles.

“We were also in the FA Cup semi-finals when they sacked me, but in the end, it was just football. He thought somebody else was better for the job.”

After two decades with just one further League Cup success, it is ironic Levy has turned to Jose Mourinho to end the drought.

“He is a kindred spirit,” Graham said. “The first priority is to win. If you can add the flourishes on top of that, all well and good.

“He may or may not be popular – goodness knows, with my history at Arsenal, I never was.

