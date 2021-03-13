Benidorm: Express readers divided over appeal of Spanish resort – 'lovely' or 'awful'?

Those to whom Benidorm appealed said they found the resort boasted clean beaches.

One reader who had worked in the travel industry said: “Benidorm is in fact an extremely well-run resort.

“Beaches are swept every night, policing is visible. There are restaurants and entertainment experiences to suit every demographic.”

What’s more, they advised cynics to “go back in the offseason, where the climate is wonderful, beaches superb and a few miles out of town you have magnificent countryside.”

