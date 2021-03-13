NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Bitcoin hits $60k record high as cryptocurrency’s rally continues

Bitcoin hits $60k record high as cryptocurrency's rally continues

Bitcoin has shot past $ 60,000 as the world’s leading digital asset continues to surge upwards.

The cryptocurrency climbed more than five percent on Saturday, reaching $ 60,200 on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume. 

The price surge comes as the US begins distributing checks as part of a massive $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package. Analysts and investors have speculated that many Americans may use the cash to invest in bitcoin. 

On Tuesday, the market value of bitcoin surpassed $ 1 trillion for the second time in history.  

Bitcoin has been trending upwards following a market correction that sent its price spiraling downwards at the end of February.
Also on rt.com Bitcoin could become global reserve currency when US dollar implodes, entrepreneur tells Keiser Report
RT

