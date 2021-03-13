NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Caravan & camping holidays: Britain's most popular caravan parks unveiled

Travel

Caravan & camping holidays: Britain's most popular caravan parks unveiled as bookings soar

Caravan and camping holidays are much-loved among many UK holidaymakers. Stunning caravan parks and campsites can be found all over the country – perfect for when travel starts back up again. But where are the most popular ones?
To look ahead to what could be the return of the classic British holiday, gas company Flogas Britain has been finding out which caravan sites are the most popular in each region of the country based on Google search data between January 2019 and January 2021.

Most popular caravan sites

Riverside Caravan Park

Amassing 6,600 average searches per month, the family-run Riverside Park in Scotland is the most popular caravan park.

Located on the banks of the River Teviot, the park is set within 10 acres of land and boasts stunning views, offering charm and luxury in equal measure.

Weymouth Bay Holiday Park

In second place is Haven’s, Weymouth Bay Holiday Park with 4,400 searches on average.

Situated in Dorset, the park is one of 37 Haven sites dotted around the Great British coastline and is ideally placed at one of the country’s most recognisable seaside destinations.

Parkdean Resorts’ Whitley Bay Holiday Park,

With 3,600 searches, it’s Parkdean Resorts’ Whitley Bay Holiday Park, which like Weymouth Bay, boasts a short walk to the nearest beach and enough family entertainment to keep everyone happy.

Scotland, Yorkshire and Northumberland & County Durham proved to be the most popular regions for caravanning in the country, according to the research.

Scotland has the most regional searches on average per month.

It’s home to 67 popular parks and resorts.

After Riverside Caravan Park, Clayton Caravan Park was ranked as the second most popular caravan park.

Sandy Bay Caravan Park came in third.

Speaking on behalf of Flogas, Stewart Woolley, General Manager for Cylinders, said: “It’s been a difficult start to the year, but the data shows how popular caravan parks are, and the hope people still have for enjoying a well-earned break.

“Although trips abroad look unlikely, the vaccine rollout offers a beacon of light that a staycation may be possible at some stage in 2021.

“Our fingers are crossed that we’ll see families and friends pitching up at caravan sites and lighting up the BBQ this summer, albeit still in a socially distanced way.”

