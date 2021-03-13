Caravan & camping holidays: Britain's most popular caravan parks unveiled as bookings soar

Most popular caravan sites

Riverside Caravan Park

To look ahead to what could be the return of the classic British holiday, gas company Flogas Britain has been finding out which caravan sites are the most popular in each region of the country based on Google search data between January 2019 and January 2021.

Amassing 6,600 average searches per month, the family-run Riverside Park in Scotland is the most popular caravan park.

Located on the banks of the River Teviot, the park is set within 10 acres of land and boasts stunning views, offering charm and luxury in equal measure.

