Coconut oil benefits: 15 'amazing' ways coconut oil could improve your health

It’s made by pressing the dried or fresh coconut meat, which is the white fleshy part inside the coconut.
Left at room temperature, your coconut oil may appear waxy and flaky.
But once it’s warmed up, the oil will start to melt and transform into the more common oil we’re all familiar with.
“Most of the fats we consume take longer to digest, but medium-chain fatty acids found in coconut oil provide the perfect source of energy because they only have to go through a three-step process to be turned into fuel.
“All things considered, it’s the medium-chain fatty acids present in coconut copra that makes it a true superfood, and it’s why coconut oil health benefits are so plentiful and amazing.
“When purchasing coconut oil, choose an extra virgin coconut oil, which will offer the greatest coconut oil benefits.”
