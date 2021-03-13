Covid vaccine: Dr Jarvis says 'blood clots happen all the time' – AstraZeneca side effects

- Swelling, redness or a lump at the injection site
- Fever
- Being sick (vomiting) or diarrhoea
- Flu-like symptoms, such as high temperature, sore throat, runny nose, cough and chills
Less common side effects of the jab, affecting up to one in 100 people, are:
- Feeling dizzy
- Decreased appetite
- Abdominal pain
- Enlarged lymph nodes
- Excessive sweating, itchy skin or rash
Some people may have a severe allergic reaction to the jab, known as anaphylaxis.
Other side effects, not mentioned above, can be reported to the MHRA Yellow Card.
“We continually monitor the safety of vaccines to ensure that the benefits outweigh any potential risks.
“It has not been confirmed that the report of a blood clot, in Denmark, was caused by the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.
“Reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population.”
Until now, about 70 percent of the work has been dedicated to helping out the vaccination programme, meaning other work, involving other conditions, have been getting less attention.
“We have got concerns,” said Dr Jarvis, but she hopes that as younger people are targeted for vaccines, they’re more likely to travel to get their jabs.
“More younger people can travel to local pharmacies, rather than GPs,” she said.
