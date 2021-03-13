Covid vaccine: Dr Jarvis says 'blood clots happen all the time' – AstraZeneca side effects

While the matter is investigated more thoroughly, the MHRA hold the stance that current evidence “does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause” of the blood clot. So what are the official side effects of the jab? Appearing on BBC One today, Dr Sarah Jarvis said: “People have blood clots all the time.” Discussing the AstraZeneca vaccine, the GP mentioned there have been around 30 blood clots worldwide, while there’s been about 10 million of the doses given in the UK.

Swelling, redness or a lump at the injection site

Fever

Being sick (vomiting) or diarrhoea

Flu-like symptoms, such as high temperature, sore throat, runny nose, cough and chills The above side effects are said to affect more than one in 10 people. In addition, other common side effects – affecting up to one in 10 – can include: Less common side effects of the jab, affecting up to one in 100 people, are: Feeling dizzy

Decreased appetite

Abdominal pain

Enlarged lymph nodes

Excessive sweating, itchy skin or rash Some people may have a severe allergic reaction to the jab, known as anaphylaxis. Other side effects, not mentioned above, can be reported to the MHRA Yellow Card. DON’T MISS

Regarding the blood clot investigation, MHRA said: “Vaccine safety is of paramount importance. “We continually monitor the safety of vaccines to ensure that the benefits outweigh any potential risks. “It has not been confirmed that the report of a blood clot, in Denmark, was caused by the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. “Reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population.”