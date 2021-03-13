NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Does endometriosis affect fertility? Can you get pregnant naturally with...

Health

Does endometriosis affect fertility? Can you get pregnant naturally with endometriosis?

1 min

5views
0

Does endometriosis affect fertility?

Endometriosis can have a significant impact on a woman’s fertility, but it depends on the individual’s circumstances.

Mr Chatterjee explained: “The presence of endometriotic implants in the pelvis can result in scarring, adhesions and cause tubal damage.

“The ovaries when affected by “chocolate cysts” may not ovulate regularly, resulting in anovulatory cycles.”
While fertility problems are a possibility, endometriosis does not necessarily cause infertility or fertility problems at all.

The experts at Endometriosis UK explain on the site: “The main factor affecting fertility is a woman’s age, as a woman is born with her lifetime supply of eggs to undergo maturation for fertilization.

“Fertility rapidly declines after the age of 38, due to the rate at which egg sacs disappear from the ovaries accelerating and increased rates of miscarriage and chromosomal abnormalities.”

Surgical treatment (during laparoscopy) has often resulted in better fertility outcomes in women with endometriosis, but some women will need to seek the help of fertility specialists to achieve a pregnancy, according to Mr Chatterjee.

, , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in