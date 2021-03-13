Does endometriosis affect fertility? Can you get pregnant naturally with endometriosis?

Does endometriosis affect fertility?

Endometriosis can have a significant impact on a woman’s fertility, but it depends on the individual’s circumstances.

Mr Chatterjee explained: “The presence of endometriotic implants in the pelvis can result in scarring, adhesions and cause tubal damage.

“The ovaries when affected by “chocolate cysts” may not ovulate regularly, resulting in anovulatory cycles.”

While fertility problems are a possibility, endometriosis does not necessarily cause infertility or fertility problems at all.

The experts at Endometriosis UK explain on the site: “The main factor affecting fertility is a woman’s age, as a woman is born with her lifetime supply of eggs to undergo maturation for fertilization.

“Fertility rapidly declines after the age of 38, due to the rate at which egg sacs disappear from the ovaries accelerating and increased rates of miscarriage and chromosomal abnormalities.”

Surgical treatment (during laparoscopy) has often resulted in better fertility outcomes in women with endometriosis, but some women will need to seek the help of fertility specialists to achieve a pregnancy, according to Mr Chatterjee.