Eddie Hearn weighs in on Tyson Fury's doubts over Anthony Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has done a series of interviews this week pouring cold water on a blockbuster unification fight with Anthony Joshua. The Gypsy King claims he has stopped training and is drinking 12 pints of beer a day.

Fury also claimed that he may choose to take up Deontay Wilder’s trilogy offer instead of stepping into the ring with Joshua.

Talks have been rumbling on behind the scenes for many months to set up a fight between the two British heavyweight belt holders.

Eddie Hearn has been leading the discussions for Joshua’s camp and he warned Fury that he has to get his head back in the game after catching glimpses of the interviews.

“AJ just wants to knock Tyson Fury out,” Hearn said. “He just wants to be undisputed.

“He’s so driven and what I saw last night, in the minute I watched, I didn’t feel the energy from Tyson Fury.