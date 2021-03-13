Elden Ring suffers ANOTHER delay? 'That leak was definitely not worth it'

Elden Ring’s big gameplay reveal may have been pushed back until later this summer.

A collaboration between Dark Souls developer From Software and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring has been missing in action since it was unveiled during the 2019 E3 event.

Information has been so hard to come by that some fans started to speculate that it may have been cancelled.

However, after months and months of nothing, a huge gameplay leak thrust the title back into the headlines.

A leaked trailer was accompanied by reports that publisher Bandai Namco was getting ready to re-reveal the game during an event in March.

Unfortunately, however, the latest reports suggest that Elden Ring’s next big unveiling will no longer take place at the end of the month, but rather in June.

According to GamesBeat’s Jeff Grub, Bandai Namco may have decided to delay the reveal following the recent leak.

“I’m less certain [of a March reveal], and I’m less certain because I think that the leak might have messed things up a little bit,” Grubb explains.