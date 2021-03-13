Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 news update: FF7 fans should mark these dates in the diary

In one of this week’s most surprising announcements, Square Enix confirmed plans to hold a special online event later this month.
The first ever Square Enix Digital Direct event will take place on March 18 at 5pm GMT in the UK.
According to Square Enix, the show will feature new trailers, gameplay videos and one or two announcements. Could we get an update on the next entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project?
Confirmed games for the show include upcoming action RPG Outriders, which makes its full debut on April 1.
That’s on top of games and franchises like Balan Wonderworld, Marvel’s Avengers and the 25-year anniversary of Tomb Raider.
Just Cause Mobile will also be showcased during the 40-minute event, as well as a new mobile game from Square Enix Montreal.
Square Enix sister company TAITO will also make an appearance, showing off one or two of its “whimsical games”.
Finally, Square Enix has confirmed plans to reveal the new game in the Life is Strange series.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 certainly fits the bill, as well as Final Fantasy 16 and the recently announced Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade.
Fans can find out for sure when the event takes place at 5pm GMT on March 18.
Sony is also planning to hold an online event, just a few days after the Square Enix Direct presentation.
Sony Japan’s Play! Play! Play! event will be broadcast live on YouTube on March 21.
Final Fantasy 7 fans should mark this date in the diary, as Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade‘s Producer Yoshinori Kitase is confirmed to make an appearance.
“Final Fantasy 7 Remake expands upon and reimagines the spectacular world of the original PlayStation game,” reads the official description.
“It covers up through the escape from Midgar and is the first game in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project.
“Intergrade is a bundle that includes both Remake and the new episode featuring Yuffie. In her episode, play as the spirited ninja after she arrives in Midgar.
“There, she and another Wutaian operative are to rendezvous with Avalanche HQ, infiltrate the Shinra Building, and steal the conglomerate’s most powerful materia.”
