Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 news update: FF7 fans should mark these dates in the diary

Square Enix could finally be ready to lift the lid on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

In one of this week’s most surprising announcements, Square Enix confirmed plans to hold a special online event later this month.

The first ever Square Enix Digital Direct event will take place on March 18 at 5pm GMT in the UK.

READ MORE: Argos PS5 restock live – Latest PlayStation 5 stock update rolls out in March

According to Square Enix, the show will feature new trailers, gameplay videos and one or two announcements. Could we get an update on the next entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project?

Confirmed games for the show include upcoming action RPG Outriders, which makes its full debut on April 1.

That’s on top of games and franchises like Balan Wonderworld, Marvel’s Avengers and the 25-year anniversary of Tomb Raider.

Just Cause Mobile will also be showcased during the 40-minute event, as well as a new mobile game from Square Enix Montreal.

Square Enix sister company TAITO will also make an appearance, showing off one or two of its “whimsical games”.

Finally, Square Enix has confirmed plans to reveal the new game in the Life is Strange series.