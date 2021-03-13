NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

France holidays: Nation sets out new rules for UK travellers...

Travel

France holidays: Nation sets out new rules for UK travellers from Saturday – travel advice

1 min

3views
0

Arrivals from the UK, along with six other nations, will now no longer be required to provide documentation providing they have a “compelling” reason for travel, such as a medical or family emergency.

Along with the UK, restrictions are also being eased for arrivals from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office (FCDO) has yet to update its travel advice pages to reflect the relaxation.

Until now, France has kept its borders shut to UK travellers unless they fit a specific set of entry rules.

READ MORE: Holidays mapped: Which countries are opening borders to UK tourists?

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in