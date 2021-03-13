San Diego Unified parents are grateful for football to be back, but are frustrated they are not allowed to cheer from inside the stadium.

SAN DIEGO — Friday Night Lights are back on in San Diego for the first time since the pandemic began. Families lined the streets to take in the first high school games of the season as part of San Diego Unified School District’s protocols in place for youth sports.

“We are thrilled that they are back out here and that is the most important thing but this doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Brad Fields, Scripps Ranch H.S. father.

“Other districts are getting four adults or four family members and here we are the biggest, San Diego Unified, and we can’t get anything?” said Pauline Lising, Mira Mesa H.S. grandmother.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Cindy Marten said this is not permanent.

“We are working to bring fans back to the stands,” said Marten, SDUSD Superintendent.

Parents arrived to the game early on Friday in hopes of getting a good seat and brought their own concession food and tightly lined the sidewalk on Scripps Ranch Boulevard to watch over the game from the hill.

“There are so many spaces and distance [inside] there is no reason we should be out here,” said Gerlie Brown, Mira Mesa H.S. mother.

After months of fighting the state, Scripps Ranch High School Football coach Marlon Gardinera won a temporary restraining order the same day Governor Newsom announced youth sports such as football could resume in counties with case rates below 14 per 100,000 people and follow health and safety guidelines including testing.

“We’ve been waiting a long time, they’ve been practicing for maybe nothing,” said Michelle Cooper, Scripps Ranch H.S. mother.

On March 4, a settlement was reached to allow youth sports in California.

On Thursday, the coach from Mission Hills High School in San Marcos Unified School District sent a letter home to parents saying several team members had direct, prolonged exposure to COVID-19 as recently as March 6 and the team would need to quarantine for 10 days.

Parents in San Diego Unified hope no students get COVID. One mom says she will continue to cheer for her son and all players no matter what vantage point she has to watch the game.

“We are happy to be here and support Zyun he was excited to come and play even though we could not be on the inside, but we are here to support on the outside, all of the kids,” said Keisha McGee, Mira Mesa H.S. mother.

Scripps won 21-0.

You can also watch the games on a live feed.

Superintendent Marten says a decision on observers inside the stadium will be made by April 12 when students to return to campus.

