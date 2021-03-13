Gogglebox fans in stitches after viewer says Keir Starmer is perfect blend of two stars

Callum Thornhill went viral when he tweeted about Keir Starmer’s resemblance to Jenny Newby and Lee Riley. He shared an interview clip posted by Sky News and said: “Starmer doing his best to look like both Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox at the same time.”

Twitter was in hysterics at the comparison and a whopping 32,000 people have liked the tweet since it was posted last week. One person said: “Can’t stop thinking about that tweet that said Keir Starmer looks like he is trying to be both Jenny and Lee off Gogglebox at the same time.” Another commented: “Hahaha I can’t unsee that now!” READ MORE:The Mash Report cancelled: BBC show AXED following years of criticism

A third said: “Omg I actually lol’d, he really does!” Mr Starmer had appeared on Sky News to discuss Rishi Sunak’s 2021 Budget. Gogglebox stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley are fan favourites for their antics in Lee’s Hull caravan. The pair joined the reality show in 2014 and have gained a loyal following as they are frequently seen laughing and joking with each other.