Gogglebox fans in stitches after viewer says Keir Starmer is perfect blend of two stars

One person said: “Can’t stop thinking about that tweet that said Keir Starmer looks like he is trying to be both Jenny and Lee off Gogglebox at the same time.”
Another commented: “Hahaha I can’t unsee that now!”
Mr Starmer had appeared on Sky News to discuss Rishi Sunak’s 2021 Budget.
Gogglebox stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley are fan favourites for their antics in Lee’s Hull caravan.
The pair joined the reality show in 2014 and have gained a loyal following as they are frequently seen laughing and joking with each other.
Jenny and Lee met when she was a landlady in Lee’s local pub 20-years-ago. They now describe each other as family.
Fans were thrilled when Gogglebox returned last month for the new series. People are particularly excited for tonight’s episode which will see the verdict on Meghan and Harry’s interview and Piers Morgan’s GMB exit.
One Twitter user said: “Can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction to Piers Morgan on Gogglebox tonight.” Another commented: “Grab the popcorn!”
