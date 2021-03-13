NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Gogglebox Jenny's astonishing prediction on royal baby Archie

Jenny shocked fans when she accurately predicted the name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby way before his name was made official.

On a 2019 Gogglebox episode, the stars were watching the ITV News coverage when Archie was born. As they all cooed over the newborn, Jenny said: “I think they might call him Archie. I think Archie would suit him lovely.”

She then said: “Aww I think it’s lovely. It’s brilliant isn’t it, absolutely brilliant.”

Lee said: “This is the news you’ve been wanting Jenny. I wonder if they wanted a boy?

“Diana would have been proud of Harry.”

He then begged Jenny not to start crying, but it was too late as she was already bawling her eyes out.

Viewers were blown away that she managed to predict Archie’s name before the official news had broken.

Gogglebox’s creator, Tania Alexander, took to Twitter to confirm that she made the astonishing guess before the news was revealed.

She said: “I would like to confirm that our Jenny did genuinely guess the name Archie before it was announced.”

Fans were astounded. One replied: “Well done Jenny for guess the baby’s name … and take no notice of Lee, I was the same. Just so happy that Harry has his little family.”

Twitter was in hysterics at the comparison and a whopping 32,000 people have liked the tweet since it was posted last week.

One person said: “Can’t stop thinking about that tweet that said Keir Starmer looks like he is trying to be both Jenny and Lee off Gogglebox at the same time.”

Another commented: “Hahaha I can’t unsee that now!”

Jenny and Lee joined Gogglebox in 2014 and have been fan favourites ever since.

