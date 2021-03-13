GTA 6 news: Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto remaster update following release date latest

For gamers waiting on GTA 6 news, 2021 might not be the best year to tie your hopes of a big announcement.

If anything is going to be revealed, it will be coming much later this year, possibly during November.

But a recent update from the owners of Rockstar Games makes it sound like the studio will have different priorities over the coming months.

As many gamers will already know, GTA 5 is coming to a third-generation of consoles, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X benefitting.

This will mean several new next-gen features, including visual upgrades and performance enhancements, to take full advantage of the latest hardware.

This has been done in the past, with GTA 5 being ported over to the PS4 and Xbox One, offering new options.