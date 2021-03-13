High cholesterol: Could statins protect against motor neurone disease?

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) collaborated with the National Institute of Health (NIH) to conduct a large study of data. They’re the team who discovered the association between high cholesterol and motor neurone disease. Dr Alastair Nouce, from QMUL, said: “This is the largest study to date looking at causal risk factors for motor neurone disease. “We saw that higher levels of LDL cholesterol were causally linked with a greater risk of the disease.”

“Motor neurones control important muscle activity such as gripping, walking, speaking, swallowing and breathing,” explained the charity. “As these nerves are attacked, messages gradually stop reaching muscles. This initially leads to weakness and wasting and then, eventually, severe paralysis and breathing difficulties.” A person’s mental capabilities aren’t usually affected, therefore a person is aware of their deteriorating condition. One of the most famous cases of motor neurone disease is that of Professor Stephen Hawking.

Am I at risk of motor neurone disease? Most people diagnosed with the condition are over the age of 50, although Professor Hawking received a diagnosis at 21 years old. Data suggests that men are more at risk of developing the disease than women. A small number of sufferers, up to 10 percent, have a family history of motor neurone disease. However, this statistic also highlights that most cases of motor neurone disease aren’t thought to be linked to genetic susceptibility.