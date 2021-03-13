High cholesterol: Could statins protect against motor neurone disease?

“As these nerves are attacked, messages gradually stop reaching muscles. This initially leads to weakness and wasting and then, eventually, severe paralysis and breathing difficulties.”
A person’s mental capabilities aren’t usually affected, therefore a person is aware of their deteriorating condition.
One of the most famous cases of motor neurone disease is that of Professor Stephen Hawking.
Am I at risk of motor neurone disease?
Most people diagnosed with the condition are over the age of 50, although Professor Hawking received a diagnosis at 21 years old.
Data suggests that men are more at risk of developing the disease than women.
A small number of sufferers, up to 10 percent, have a family history of motor neurone disease.
However, this statistic also highlights that most cases of motor neurone disease aren’t thought to be linked to genetic susceptibility.
Brain Research said: “There is no cure, and no effective treatment.”
This is why QMUL researchers hope to evaluate “the use of cholesterol-modifying drugs in people at risk of motor neurone disease”.
The body of work is published in journal Annals of Neurology.
