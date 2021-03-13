Hotel check-in times to be thing of the past saving tourists up to 30 percent says expert

Luckily, according to one expert, this restrictive system might well soon be a thing of the past.

Express.co.uk spoke to Ofer Helfman, founder and CEO of Israeli traveltech startup As You Stay, for his travel advice.

The platform allows its customers to set check-in and check-out times and pay according to actual hours of the stay, helping them save money.

“For example, if you know that you will be flying from London to New York and you will only get to the hotel at 8pm, you will book [check-in for] Monday 8pm,” explained Helfman.

READ MORE: Is it safe to book a holiday for 2021? UK travel advice and guidelines