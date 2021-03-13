'I have unfinished business with Masvidal': UFC star Leon Edwards eyes 3-piece & soda revenge 'inside or outside the cage' (VIDEO)

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards confesses he has “unfinished business” with contender Jorge Masvidal and division champ Kamaru Usman after his fist fight with the former and first fight with the latter ahead of UFC Las Vegas 21.

Brit Edwards will make his octagon return after 20 months out against Chicago-based Palestinian Belal Muhammad, a late replacement for Covid-stricken original opponent Khamzat Chimaev, this Saturday, but admits he has unresolved issues with baddest motherf*cker belt holder Masvidal after their back stage brawl in London.

Masvidal broke away from a live interview after his UFC Fight Night 147 knockout win over Darren Till to answer Edwards’ trash talk with a ‘3-piece and a soda’ punch combination that left the Kingston-born fighter cut below the eye, and Edwards believes their business has been unresolved.

Asked if he had unfinished business with Masvidal and welterweight division champion Kamaru Usman in an interview with RT Sport, the 29-year-old replied:“100 percent.”

He continued: “I’ve been pushing for the Jorge fight since that incident happened. He turned me down, making excuses. But his day will come.

“We’re pushing towards him. After this fight, we’ll look to Usman. But Jorge will happen, inside the cage or outside the cage. No matter what.”

Usman and Masvidal could fight towards the end of this year as the Nigerian champ aims to stamp out any doubt about his win over the latino in July last year by given Masvidal a full training camp. Asked about his preferred victor in that matchup, Edwards replied with a laugh: “Neither of them.”

Edwards takes his eight-fight win streak into his fight with Muhammad, promising to take his frustrations out “on Belal’s head” after suffering three cancellations of his fight with Russian-born Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev when both contracted Covid-19.

UFC head honcho has promised Edwards a title shot against Usman should he win in style against Muhammad, which will mean a rematch against Usman, the man who handed him his only career loss when they fought in 2015.