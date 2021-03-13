Kirstie Allsopp praises Kate Middleton's 'quiet dignity' following Meghan Markle interview

On Twitter, Kirstie raised her eyebrows at the remarks made by Meghan over Archie’s title, as she retweeted a headline that questioned if race had been a factor behind Archie not being made a prince.

Alongside the article, the Location, Location, Location star simply typed: “No,” in view of her 423,000 followers.

The star also reflected on Archie’s lineage, as she revealed there are many others in the royal family not directly in line to the throne, who are also not princes either.

Kirstie shared: “In 1961 the only sister of The Queen had a son, David, when born he was 5th in line to the throne, he’s not a Prince. Almost 60 years later, when the Royal Family is trying to downsize & modernise, it seems unlikely that the 7th in line would be a Prince, but maybe it’s racism.”