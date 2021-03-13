Lewis Hamilton reacts to Valtteri Bottas problems during first day of F1 testing

A sandstorm swept across the track causing disruption throughout the entire second testing period of the day.
“Yeah, these things are sent to try us,” said Hamilton. “I think today definitely wasn’t the cleanest of days that we’ve had.
“Everyone’s worked incredibly hard to get us here and to be where we are and to have the car with us and obviously, we had the mishap in the morning; really unfortunate for Valtteri in terms of losing time on track.
“Definitely wasn’t without its challenges, but we exist to find the solutions to the problems that we’re faced with. So we just had a debrief and we’ll keep churning away.
“I don’t think in all the years that I’ve come, I’ve never seen sand looking a bit like rain would move.
“But it definitely wasn’t good; having the sand on the tyres is not good for the long runs. [It’s a] disaster for that.”
Bottas conceded that Mercedes may have benefitted from a shakedown prior to testing commencing.
He said: “It’s very easy to say afterwards, you know? Of course, now, yes we would have done it before [testing].
“So yeah we could say now – but I’m sure that will be reviewed for next year.”
