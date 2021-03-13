Murray Walker dead: Legendary F1 commentator dies aged 97

The pair became the first father-and-son sports commentary pair from 1949 to 1962 as they lent their voices to a host of British motorsport events.
Murray Walker eventually made the transition into F1 commentary in the 1970s, before going full-time for the 1978 season.
He would go on to become one of the most iconic commentary figures in Britain and earned a reputation for his amusing ‘Murrayisms’.
His excitable nature came across during his commentary which F1 fans still remember fondly to this day.
And his final full-time Formula One television commentary came at the 2001 United States Grand Prix with the likes of Michael Schumacher and Bernie Ecclestone attending a dinner to mark the end of Walker’s career in commentary.
He continued to work on small projects around F1 until only a few years ago due to ill health.
Tributes for Walker quickly flooded social media after the British Racing Drivers’ Club confirmed that he had passed away.
Their statement read: “It’s with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate Member Murray Walker OBE.
