Murray Walker dead: Legendary F1 commentator dies aged 97

Murray Walker, aptly nicknamed the voice of F1 for his years of service to the sport as a commentator, has passed away at the age of 97. Walker enjoyed a 52-year-long TV commentary career which saw him become a regular voice in British households.

Murray got his big break in motorsport commentary by following in the footsteps of his father, Graham Walker.

The pair became the first father-and-son sports commentary pair from 1949 to 1962 as they lent their voices to a host of British motorsport events.

Murray Walker eventually made the transition into F1 commentary in the 1970s, before going full-time for the 1978 season.

He would go on to become one of the most iconic commentary figures in Britain and earned a reputation for his amusing ‘Murrayisms’.

His excitable nature came across during his commentary which F1 fans still remember fondly to this day.