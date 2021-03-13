Next James Bond: Tom Holland on becoming 007 after Spider-Man contract – 'Dream come true'

Mark said: “You look fantastic in a nice smart suit. And you’ve mentioned that you love wearing a suit and 007 is something you’d potentially throw your name in the hat for.
“What would that mean to you, to be Spider-Man and James Bond? That’s never happened!”
The 24-year-old replied: “Oh mate, it would be an actual dream come true. I’ve got to remind myself that I’m lucky enough as it is.”
At the moment he is being beaten in the latest odds to play Bond. Inception actor Tom Hardy is currently the favourite with 2/1 odds on claiming the role – but anything could happen before the new 007 is announced.
But Holland’s odds may open up now his contract to play Spider-Man with Marvel has come to an end.
He recently said: “We haven’t got long filming now and it’s quite sad because this is the end of my contract after this film is up.”
The star revealed: “We’d need to keep the same core team. The director, Jon Watts, is as much Spider-Man as I am. Zendaya, Jacob [Batalon].”
Director Watts helmed the first two films in the series, Homecoming and Far From Home, so bringing him back for further movies would be a no-brainer.
Zendaya plays Parker’s love interest, MJ, and has always been an integral part of the Spider-Man mythos, while Jacob’s character Ned is a newcomer to the series but acts as Parker’s mastermind while he is web-slinging through New York.
Spider-Man is also Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr) protege. The hero was given all of Tony Stark’s technology and resources after he died in Avengers Endgame.
When another team of Avengers are brought into the Marvel universe Spider-Man would be the best option as one of the new leaders going forward.
The Spider-Man films are available on Amazon Prime Video now.
James Bond No Time To Die is due for release in cinemas on September 30, 2021.
