Next Week on Xbox: March 16 to 19

A lovingly hand-penciled horror tale set in a dark, secluded valley of the alps. Explore various areas full of secrets to discover, survive hostile encounters, drive vehicles, fill your inventory and solve a variety of hand-crafted puzzles.





The world of MLB awaits in R.B.I. Baseball 21, a fast-paced, easy-to-learn baseball franchise perfect for anyone who wants to pick up and play, and R.B.I. Baseball 21 brings new features including create-a-player, play-by-play commentary, immersive time-of-day, and incredible visual improvements. Step up to the plate, crush home runs, and claim the World Series title.





It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission.





A pig farmer decides he no longer wants to dispose of bodies for the mob. What follows is a discussion between you, and the hitman who will have to kill you if he can’t convince you to stay.





An action-packed, mayhem-filled kart racer with split-screen competition and game rule customization. Play any part of the game solo or with friends in split-screen, from the story-driven adventure mode to multi-event championships, adrenaline-pumping races, skill-mastering drift attacks, and more.





A co-op tower defense game combined with epic ARPG combat. Join forces with up to four players to take on a never-ending army of orcs, demons, and dragons! Are your defenses strong enough to save the world of Etheria?





Sift through the abandoned remains of a former life and the flourishing nature in the absence of man. In Rays of the Light is an atmospheric author’s parable about our place in this world, life, and death. Explore a mysterious territory filled with a variety of details that reveal the story, solve logic puzzles, and study text messages along the way.





Help the Knights rescue their Kings and Queens in the beautiful and dangerous Vikings Lands. An innovative game concept inspired by chess where you infiltrate mindfully, rescue quickly, and get out alive if you can.





Pilot an experimental mech and shoot giant grenades to blow up sneaky aliens. Stomp their guts, destroy their base, and save the day!





Adorable characters? Check! Makeshift weapons? Check! Otter dressed in a foam shark suit. Umm. Check? Join Charlie and his ragtag team of sea mammals as they jump, float, and rocket through Otter Space in this Zero-G Puzzle Platformer.





The Angry Video Game Nerd has been sucked into Game Land! It’s up to you to guide him through three terrible and treacherous retro game worlds in this definitive edition collection.





A competitive co-op multiplayer party racing game. Drive your monster truck as your friend builds the road in front of you. Oh, and don’t go too slow or you’ll explode!





Crack the code to reveal the quote in this classic cryptogram puzzle. Decrypt the ciphers to find 180 funny and inspirational messages.





A mafia boss, Al Calzone, came with his thugs and wants local business owners to pay tribute for “protection.” Some people started to pay cash, some paid with their lives. It was only a matter of time when they will visit your mothers’ flowers store. You can’t wait, time to get rid of these mobsters and show who is the real boss here.





A narrative card game about connecting with people. Your deck is your character, reflecting your experiences and shaping your relationships. You take over your mother’s store after her death, traveling to diverse locations to acquire goods for the shop. Along the way, you’ll encounter optimistic stories, compassionate characters, and delightful surprises in a world where climate change has made life hard.





Survive the unforgiving world in the action rogue-like adventures of Space Robinson. After crashing into an abandoned colony base overrun with hostile life, you must find a way to survive the elements armed at first with only a gun and wrench. Find friends and upgrade your way to victory.





Lost and alone in the jungle after a terrible landslide, Yandi must find his way home to his beloved partner Adiratna. Many dangers and secrets will be revealed as he makes his way through vast expanses of unexplored forest and desolate wasteland.