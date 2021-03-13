Reports: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off engagement

J.Lo and A-Rod have split up after four years of dating, according to multiple reports Friday.

WASHINGTON — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly broken up, calling off their two-year engagement, sources tell multiple media outlets.

Page Six was first to report Friday afternoon that “J-Rod” was no more. Multiple sources connected to the couple later confirmed to TMZ, E! News and Entertainment Tonight that J.Lo and A-Rod had broken up.

The powerhouse couple has been engaged since March 2019 and had planned to get married in June 2020, before having to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight and other outlets on Thursday that the couple was “still planning on getting married,” so it’s unclear what changed.

A source told Page Six the couple split because of allegations involving Rodriguez and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Entertainment Tonight reported Friday that a source said “Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn’t right” after Rodriguez’s “character” had been called into question.

On Friday, Rodriguez, 45, posted a photo on Instagram of himself alone on a boat in Miami, starting at his cellphone. The caption read: “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday night Lopez, 51, posted a series of clips featuring her laughing in past TV appearances.

Lopez revealed in Dec. 2020 to Access Hollywood that the couple has had to postpone their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.