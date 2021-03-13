Spain holidays: How tourist resorts are preparing to welcome back Britons for summer

Spain is one of the most popular European holiday destinations for UK travellers, attracting around 18 million Britons yearly pre-pandemic according to Statista. While holidays are on hold at the moment, as coronavirus travel restrictions remain, Spanish officials have confirmed discussions with the UK in the hope tourists will soon be able to return.

“I think the UK is obviously massive for tourism to Spain. We are the number one source market to Spain so impact has been huge and some of the hotel groups that we’ve been talking to, last year they lost up to 80 percent of their business,” said Ms McWilliams. “It’s really impacted the tourism sector in a huge way, and I know that the sector is very much looking forward to being able to kind of restart this summer subject to the evolution of what happens next.” The expert says it has impacted some destinations more than others, with Canary and Balearic Islands “more reliant on UK tourism”. She continued: “Of course the impact has been absolutely huge. A lot of the hoteliers have invested so much money over the last year since the pandemic.” DON’T MISS

From special social distancing measures to ramping up Covid insurance, many hotels are set to make further investments so they are “able to reopen in a safe way.” Ms McWilliams said: “Lots of the clients that we represent are putting in place a number of measures, or they started kind of initiating these measures.” Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez announced plans to reinstate Covid safe measures on beaches which were initially put in place last summer. The proposal will see the sand divided into “16 square metres” to enable “physical distancing and personal observance of these measures”. Last year, beachgoers were required to stay in their boxes unless they were venturing into the water to swim. In other regions, safety measures have been taken to the next level – with technology becoming a crucial asset. Ms McWilliams explained: “If we look at somewhere like Palma in Majorca, which again is a huge holiday destination for Britons. “Last year they rolled out a policy around some new tech using heat sensors. “This allowed them to identify where which places were crowded, and then through an app could redirect some of those visitors to other areas, or the beaches.