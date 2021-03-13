Spain holidays: How tourist resorts are preparing to welcome back Britons for summer

“It’s really impacted the tourism sector in a huge way, and I know that the sector is very much looking forward to being able to kind of restart this summer subject to the evolution of what happens next.”
The expert says it has impacted some destinations more than others, with Canary and Balearic Islands “more reliant on UK tourism”.
She continued: “Of course the impact has been absolutely huge. A lot of the hoteliers have invested so much money over the last year since the pandemic.”
Ms McWilliams said: “Lots of the clients that we represent are putting in place a number of measures, or they started kind of initiating these measures.”
Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez announced plans to reinstate Covid safe measures on beaches which were initially put in place last summer.
The proposal will see the sand divided into “16 square metres” to enable “physical distancing and personal observance of these measures”.
Last year, beachgoers were required to stay in their boxes unless they were venturing into the water to swim.
In other regions, safety measures have been taken to the next level – with technology becoming a crucial asset.
Ms McWilliams explained: “If we look at somewhere like Palma in Majorca, which again is a huge holiday destination for Britons.
“Last year they rolled out a policy around some new tech using heat sensors.
“This allowed them to identify where which places were crowded, and then through an app could redirect some of those visitors to other areas, or the beaches.
As Ms McWilliams points out, hotels and restaurants are still only able to operate under specific coronavirus guidelines, including limitations on capacity.
“I know there are specific guidelines in place in terms of things like you know how many people you can have in your restaurant and on terraces,” explained Ms McWilliams.
“There are hotels that are reducing their capacity, and there are hotels that might have kind of two buildings that are only opening one building.”
The layout of hotels may also change a little to accommodate guidelines set out by the Spanish government.
"I know hotels are looking at what to do with their sun beds.
“I know hotels are looking at what to do with their sun beds.
“They give suitable distances between the sun lounges, and there are other destinations where they are looking at things like pods for families to make sure they’ve got their own little kind space – more space than they normally would have.”
Though there are likely to be some changes for holidaymakers, Ms McWilliams is positive they will help to make tourists feel “reassured” on their holiday.
“There are loads of different destinations in Spain that are rolling out a whole load of initiatives to make customers feel confident and reassured and to bring those customers back,” she concluded.
