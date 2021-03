Stacey continued: “I don’t want to be such a cliché, it’s so cringe.

“It’s so cheesy, isn’t it? It is. I want to be cooler than this, I want to be cooler.”

She went on to explain how they only began dating after the show had finished.

The presenter explained: “You know what, Kev and I, we were pals for such a long time.

“And I had such respect for him. You know, he’s so established in his world and just a real gent.