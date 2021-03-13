NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

The Beatles: John and Paul's love for their mothers shines...

Entertainment

The Beatles: John and Paul's love for their mothers shines on heartbreaking tracks

1 min

4views
0

Those lyrics go: “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.

“And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me, Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.”

Many have seen the opening of Let It Be as referring to Jesus’ mother but Paul himself once spoke about how it was inspired by the loss of his own mother Mary to breast cancer.

Paul said: “I had a dream in the Sixties where my mum who died came to me in a dream and was reassuring me, saying: ‘It’s gonna be OK. Just let it be…”

However one of the Beatles’ inner circle, Malcolm ‘Mal’ Evans, long claimed that he had been the inspiration for the song but Paul had been forced to change the lyrics in case people took it the wrong way.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in