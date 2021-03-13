This Week on Xbox: March 12, 2021





We know you're busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we're talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you've got a few minutes, we can help remedy that. We've pared down the past week's news into one easy-to-digest article for all things Xbox!

Officially Welcoming Bethesda to Team Xbox

This is an exciting day for Xbox. Today we officially complete the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks. It’s an honor to welcome the eight incredibly talented development studios – Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios… Read more

20 Bethesda Games from the World’s Most Iconic Franchises Available in Xbox Game Pass Tomorrow

As we shared earlier this week, we’ve officially welcomed ZeniMax Media and Bethesda to the Xbox family, adding even more incredible talent, creative diversity, and beloved gaming franchises to an already stacked Xbox lineup. You might be wondering what exactly that… Read more





Xbox Celebrates International Women’s Day

As game developers, we should be held accountable for creating great games that are inclusive to all, championing the player experience and building positive player communities. With almost 20 years in game development, creating a space where everyone on the… Read more

Taxi Chaos: Bringing Back the Long-Lost Taxi Genre

Pedestrians and tourists, take cover as the streets are about to get even more reckless! Jump into the cab and rush all around town to pick up the craziest of customers, and drop them off as fast as you can. With Taxi Chaos we wanted to bring a throwback to a classic and… Read more





Little Nightmares II Interview: Creating a Land Full of Nightmares

On February 11, 2021, Little Nightmares II released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Shortly after its launch, we reached out to Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe to chat with Little Nightmares II Lead Producer Lucas Roussel to talk about the small and creepy world of… Read more

The Bless Unleashed Spring Update is Here

The Spring Update for Bless Unleashed launches today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Our update has some great new features to improve your time playing the game and some really exciting new ways to improve your character. We’re really excited to be adding new episode… Read more





Free Play Days – Stellaris: Console Edition and Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition

Command the galaxy from your controller or design, build, and manage the city of your dreams, all in this weekend’s Free Play Days. Stellaris: Console Edition and Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition, both available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members… Read more

Return to the Haunted Castle Rock in We Were Here Forever

We are returning to the haunted Castle Rock with a brand new adventure! We Were Here Forever is the newest game in our We Were Hereseries of co-op puzzle adventures. You and a partner play the role of Antarctic explorers who find themselves trapped in a… Read more





It Just Got Easier to Discover Games on Xbox in Your Preferred Language

With so many exciting games on the market, it’s understandable that gamers may do some homework before committing to a title: that can entail reading reviews, looking up technical features, or just making sure a game supports the way we prefer to play. But it… Read more

Rogue Company Introduces the New Rogue Seeker and a New Map in Latest Season One Update

Earlier this year, the team at First Watch Games launched Season One of Rogue Company, which introduced our first Battle Pass and a new Rogue, Kestrel. Today, we’re excited to announce the release of our latest update for Season One – available now on Xbox Series X|S… Read more





It Takes Two’s New Trailer Gives an Exciting Peek into a Magical World

The new trailer for the upcoming action-adventure co-op platformer It Takes Two is here! It gives us another exciting peek into its magical world, the gameplay challenges and characters residing within, and how our protagonists Cody and May got there in the first place… Read more

Pacer Now Available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Welcome to the Pacer World Championship, pilots! Pacer is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and I couldn’t be more excited for the Xbox community to join the race and experience the thrill (and speed!) of high-octane, anti-gravity combat racing… Read more





Party Game Racer Can’t Drive This Coming to Xbox on March 19

Hey there, everyone! You might remember us from our previous title ChromaGun a while back. Well, we have some exciting news for you, and I’ll just jump right out and say it: Can’t Drive This is officially coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on March 19! And even better… Read more

World of Tanks and World of Warships: Legends Deliver New March Updates

March is coming in hot with new events, ships, and projects in World of Warships: Legends on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One! There’s a new campaign to earn a multi-role Russian cruiser, plus two new legendary ship projects, the full release of British heavy cruisers, and… Read more





Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode Launches Today

Starting today, Watch Dogs: Legion is giving players a new way to liberate London: teaming up with other DedSec operatives in four-player, open-world co-op. Out now as part of a free update for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Watch Dogs: Legion Online mode unfolds… Read more

Forza Horizon 4 Available Now on Steam

Last month we announced Forza Horizon 4 was headed to Steam for the first time, and today we welcome new players as Forza Horizon 4 is officially available for purchase. We’re excited for Steam players to experience the joys of driving in beautiful, historic Britain… Read more





March Xbox Update Rolls Out with the Upcoming Launch of the Xbox Wireless Headset

Team Xbox is excited to continue bringing new ways to make Xbox even better with software updates designed to improve your Xbox gaming experience based on your feedback, including both delivering you new features and refining existing ones. This month’s release… Read more

Next Week on Xbox: March 16 to 19

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released ID@Xbox titles! Get more details on the games below and click their profiles… Read more