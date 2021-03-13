Vitamin B12 deficiency: Facial neuralgia is a warning your levels are low – what is it?

The study noted: “Vitamin B12 deficiency may cause isolated facial neuralgia, independent of trigeminal neuralgia and peripheral neuropathy, according to research presented at the 14th Congress of the International Headache Society.
“All patients reported a decrease in touch and pain sensation, as well as numbness on the affected side.
“The blink reflex and trigeminal nerve evoked response were abnormal, and all subjects had low levels of serum B12.”
For many people, a B12 deficiency can be easily rectified by making some simple diet swaps, he added.
The best sources of vitamin B12 include beef, liver, dairy foods, eggs, and salmon.
Around one in 10 people aged 75 or over have a B12 deficiency.
But, taking B12 supplements could also help to treat a deficiency.
