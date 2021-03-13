NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Facial neuralgia is a warning your levels...

Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Facial neuralgia is a warning your levels are low – what is it?

1 min

4views
0
A peculiar sign that you may be lacking in vitamin B12 is experiencing facial neuralgia. Trigeminal neuralgia is sudden, severe facial pain, said the NHS. The health body added: “It’s often described as a sharp shooting pain or like having an electric shock in the jaw, teeth or gums. “It usually happens in short, unpredictable attacks that can last from a few seconds to about two minutes.”
In a study with MD Edge Neurology, facial neuralgia and its possible link to vitamin B12 deficiency was investigated.

The study noted: “Vitamin B12 deficiency may cause isolated facial neuralgia, independent of trigeminal neuralgia and peripheral neuropathy, according to research presented at the 14th Congress of the International Headache Society.

“All patients reported a decrease in touch and pain sensation, as well as numbness on the affected side.

“The blink reflex and trigeminal nerve evoked response were abnormal, and all subjects had low levels of serum B12.”

For many people, a B12 deficiency can be easily rectified by making some simple diet swaps, he added.

The best sources of vitamin B12 include beef, liver, dairy foods, eggs, and salmon.

Around one in 10 people aged 75 or over have a B12 deficiency.

But, taking B12 supplements could also help to treat a deficiency.

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

0

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win
Newslanes Media

Posted by

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in