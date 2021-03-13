Vitamin B12 deficiency: Facial neuralgia is a warning your levels are low – what is it?

A peculiar sign that you may be lacking in vitamin B12 is experiencing facial neuralgia. Trigeminal neuralgia is sudden, severe facial pain, said the NHS. The health body added: “It’s often described as a sharp shooting pain or like having an electric shock in the jaw, teeth or gums. “It usually happens in short, unpredictable attacks that can last from a few seconds to about two minutes.”

In a study with MD Edge Neurology, facial neuralgia and its possible link to vitamin B12 deficiency was investigated.

The study noted: “Vitamin B12 deficiency may cause isolated facial neuralgia, independent of trigeminal neuralgia and peripheral neuropathy, according to research presented at the 14th Congress of the International Headache Society.

“All patients reported a decrease in touch and pain sensation, as well as numbness on the affected side.

“The blink reflex and trigeminal nerve evoked response were abnormal, and all subjects had low levels of serum B12.”