Xbox Series X and Xbox One free games for the weekend: Download two huge releases NOW

After a busy week of game announcements, Microsoft has even more good news for Xbox owners.

As part of Microsoft’s regular Free Play Days promotion, Xbox Gold subscribers can download and play a couple of huge games for free.

Provided you’ve got an active Xbox Gold subscription, you can download and play Cities Skylines and Stellaris at no cost. The games are playable on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The games are available to play until 7.59am GMT on the morning of March 15, so you’ve got plenty of time to see what the fuss is about.

If you enjoy the games and want to carry on playing after the free trial ends, then the good news is that any progress you make during the Free Play Days weekend will carry over to the full release.

Better yet, you can purchase the games at a discounted price for a limited time.

Stellaris Console Edition, for example, is available for just £10.55, while the Deluxe Edition costs £14.84.

Cities Skylines, meanwhile, is reduced to the low price of £7.99. That’s a saving of 75%.