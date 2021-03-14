ABBA members: Where is Frida Lyngstad now? What happened to her?

Despite these incidents, Frida has continued to appear in public on occasion, joining her former bandmates at the Mamma Mia experience in Sweden, after the film of the same name helped renew a love of their music.

Her bandmate Agnetha, on the other hand, released very little music after ABBA and was called a “recluse” by some.

Speaking to The Daily Mail in 2013, however, she said: “The press has always written that I am a recluse and a mysterious woman, but I am more down-to-earth than they think.

“I live on a farm and there is a little bridge to get to Stockholm. I live a normal life there with my pug Bella and my puppy Bruno, a rare breed, just a little bigger than a chihuahua, with these big ears.