Arthritis symptoms: Trout could trigger painful gout attacks – and other surprising foods

For example, dietary choices have been linked to the formation of swollen, painful joints.
“Your diet plays an important role in both causing gout and reducing the likelihood of suffering further painful attacks of gout,” said the charity.
It’s advised that people with gout should avoid high purine foods, such as:
Offal
- Liver, kidneys, heart and sweetbreads
Game
- Pheasant, rabbit, venison
Oily fish
- Anchovies, herring, mackerel, sardines, sprats, whitebait, trout
Seafood
- Mussels, crab, shrimp, fish roe, caviar
Meat and yeast extracts
- Marmite, Bovril, commercial gravy, beer
- Chicken, duck, beef, lamb, chicken, pork
- Baked beans, kidney beans, soya beans and peas
- Mushrooms
- Asparagus, cauliflower, spinach
- Bran, oat bran, wholemeal bread
Foods low in purine include:
- Diary
- Eggs
- Pasta and noodles
- Fruits
- Most vegetables
“If you already suffer from gout, eating a diet that is rich in purines can
result in a five-fold increase in gout attacks,” said the charity.
How to minimise the risk of gout
The UK Gout Society reference studies that have shown a high vitamin C intake can reduce the likelihood of developing gout.
Drinking alcohol can also increase a person’s risk of developing painful gout attacks.
Alcohol is converted into lactic acid, which interferes with the removal of uric acid from the body.
Gout is associated with many other health conditions, such as raised cholesterol, high blood pressure and poor glucose tolerance.
It’s best to lose weight (if needs be) in a healthy manner, by losing no more than two pounds per week.
“Going without food for long periods of time and rapid loss of weight can increase uric avid levels,” warned the charity.
There are other possible reasons as to why there would be high uric acid levels in the body.
Another reason could be due to a rare genetic abnormality that could lead to the condition developing.
Treatment for gout involves pain relief medication, such as non steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
