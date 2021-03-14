AstraZeneca vaccine: Will UK suspend AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears?

However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday there is no indication the vaccine has caused these symptoms.

The EMA said in a statement: “There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine.

“The vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.”

Will the UK suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine?

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) echoed the EMA’s sentiment and said there is no evidence the Astrazeneca vaccine has caused issues.

Phil Bryan of the MHRA said: “Blood clots can occur naturally and are not uncommon.

“More than 11 million doses of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine have now been administered across the UK.”