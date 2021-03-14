Bed bugs: The pests thrive in spring and hide in walls – signs to look out for

The parasitic insects feed on human blood, so they’re attracted to living spaces that home their hosts. Bed bugs detect where you are from the carbon dioxide you breathe out and your body heat. Panther Pest Control warned that the sneaky buggers can hide in walls, power outlets, skirting boards, bed frames and carpets.

Who is at most risk of bed bugs?

People who live in flats are at higher risk of bed bugs, because if one flat in the block is infected, they’ll likely travel to another apartment.